Shocking! K Easwaran bowls a massive front-foot no-ball in TNPL 2024

K Easwaran bowled a massive no-ball during the 26th match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas in TNPL 2024. It was arguably the biggest-ever no-ball, for the bowler’s front leg was probably more than a meter out of the line, which is really unacceptable, even for a speedster.

Generally, the no-balls are due to a few inches out of the popping crease, but in Easwaran’s case, it was so big that the bowler seemed to have deliberately bowled it. Obviously, no one wants to err with his front foot, but this one seemed strange for many reasons.

As it turned out, the free hit on the following delivery went for a four, giving the opponent as many as five runs in one legitimate ball. Even overall, the bowler has had an outing to forget, for he conceded as many as 32 runs in his three overs at an economy rate of 10.66, which is soaring high, even for T20 standards.

Among all the bowlers to have bowled more than one over, Easwaran’s economy rate was the worst in the innings since no other went for more than nine runs per over. Generally, he is among the consistent performers and would like to forget this match as soon as possible.

Just a small accidental no ball in the TNPL tonight 😅#TNPL pic.twitter.com/0yt0w848Rr — Nick (@ni_ck_s7) July 27, 2024

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans defeat Trichy Grand Cholas by 47 runs

About the encounter between the two sides, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans registered a comprehensive 47-run victory over Trichy Grand Cholas in Dindigul. Batting first, they posted 169/8 in their 20 overs - thanks to a fine fifty from Maan Bafna, whereas S Ganesh also chipped in with crucial 39 runs in the lower order.

While defending the target, the bowlers put on a collective show with the ball. S Ajith Ram and T Natarajan dismissed three batters each, while Sai Kishore got two scalps as the opponent never really looked in the chase.

This win confirmed the playoff ticket for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They won four of their seven league stage matches and sit in the second position with eight points.

Still, their confirmed place in the top two remains in doubt. They would want the No.3 and No.4 teams to lose their last fixtures to ensure a finish in the top two.

