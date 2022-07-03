Watch: Ben Stokes remains frozen as Ravindra Jadeja does an 'in-your-face' sword celebration

The audacity with which India came back through Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja into the Test match seems to have stunned Ben Stokes, England's captain.

There might already be tons of reels made out of this rather "cold" celebration from Ravindra Jadeja right beside the new England Test captain, Ben Stokes.

From 98/5, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja had pushed India back into this Test match and England were completely on the backfoot as Pant departed, but Jadeja was in no mood to let up.

A third Test hundred was followed by the famous sword celebration, one he has proudly displayed in England before. This time, though, the highlight was a frozen England skipper watching it even as Jadeja appeared to walk straight beside him to celebrate his hundred.

Watch Ben Stokes frozen as Ravindra Jadeja does his sword celebration beside him

Coldest moment so far🥶 pic.twitter.com/Pa9qBOz0wt — 101 Gram (@VishaI_18) July 2, 2022

England ended the day all fidgety after a riveting batting and bowling performance from India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah. Aside from smashing a record 35 runs in one over off Stuart Broad, Bumrah also snared the top three as England's Bazball were put under severe pressure.

At 84/5 and 332 runs behind, the hosts will need something utterly special from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes against a relentless attack that have bit them more than once in the last one year.

