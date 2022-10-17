Watch: Liam Livingstone hits a monstrous six out of the ground against Pakistan during T20 WC warm-up

Livingstone smashed the huge six in the ninth over of the innings off Shadab Khan.

England faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup warm-up encounter at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). The Brits managed to win the game easily chasing down 161 runs in a 19-over per side encounter with six wickets in hand in the 15th over itself. It was a tremendous effort from England given that Jos Buttler didn’t come out to bat.

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone made a comeback after a long injury layoff delivering two overs with the ball (1/8) and then scoring a vital 16-ball 28 in the chase. He smacked one four and two sixes during his stay in the middle. One of his two maximums went out of the ground that left everyone watching stunned.

It happened in the ninth over of the innings when Shadab Khan was bowling. Liam Livingstone was facing the first ball of the over to which the batter shimmied down the pitch and swung the ball with all his might over the wide long-on area.

The ball was so cleanly hit that it went out of the Gabba over the roof. For the unversed, the Gabba stadium is already a huge one with big boundaries and to clear it comfortably isn’t a joke. Livingstone played a crucial role in stitching a 53-run stand off just 26 balls with Harry Brook.

What happened in the match?

As for the match, Pakistan badly missed their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan with the bat who decided to rest. Only Shan Masood (39 off 22) managed to strike the ball well while the rest of the batters couldn’t live up to the expectations. They managed to post 160 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 19 overs.

For England, Buttler opted not to bat but it didn’t affect their run-rate at all. Despite openers, Alex Hales and Phil Salt missing out, Ben Stokes smashed 36 off just 18 balls and then Livingstone and Brook (45* off 24) took charge of the things. Sam Curran also had fun in the middle in the end hitting an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls to take the team over the line.