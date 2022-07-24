Watch: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur bowls Nicholas Pooran around his legs at crucial point in the game

Shardul Thakur once again produced his magic to clean up Nicholas Pooran with a delivery that hit the stumps from around his legs in the second WI v IND ODI.

Nicholas Pooran was all set to get to a big hundred and take West Indies well past 320 when Shardul Thakur intervened in the second ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain.

The Indian pace-bowling all-rounder cleaned up Pooran with a delivery around his legs in the 44th over. With more than six overs to go and Shai Hope (already past his 100) and Pooran well set, West Indies were aiming at a total around the 325-330 run mark, but Shardul's strike dented West Indies' plans then.

Thakur finished with figures of three for 54 from seven overs. While expensive, once again the all-rounder managed to bag a few wickets to create an impression.

Watch Shardul Thakur dismiss Nicholas Pooran



West Indies, however, managed to finish quite well with the lower order doing the fireworks in the company of Shai Hope.