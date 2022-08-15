Watch: Manish Pandey takes a stunning catch in Maharaja Trophy T20

In the game number 16 of Maharaja Trophy T20 between Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore United, Manish Pandey surprised everyone as he took a stunning catch of Nikin Jose. Nikin Jose pulled a flat outside off delivery. At mid-on, Manish Pandey stepped over while reaching out his right hand to seize the ball.

Earlier, Manish performed great with the bat, making 86 not out in 45 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. He amassed runs at a strike rate of 191.11. Batting first, Gulbarga Mystics scored 192/6. They lost their openers Rohan Patil and Devdutt Padikkal early in the innings. Vijaykumar Vyashak took 3 wickets for Mangalore United.

Watch: Manish Pandey taking the catch of Nikin Jose