Young Ladakh school girl practices batting like Virat Kohli; video goes viral

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been an inspiration to many. He has achieved a lot of laurels already in his illustrious career and is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Meanwhile, a girl from Ladakh is trending on social media for her love towards the sport.

The girl, Maqsooma, is only in sixth standard studying in school and practices batting like Virat Kohli. Her video of playing some excellent shots have gone viral on social media. The official Twitter account of Directorate of School Education, Ladakh shared the video.

In the video, Maqsooma could be seen middling the ball superbly on multiple occasions. While speaking about the same, Maqsooma stated that she started playing cricket right from her childhood and has got enough support from her father over all these years in terms of batting.

I want to become like Virat Kohli, says Maqsooma

Maqsooma also revealed that her favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and wishes to become like him too. “I had started playing from my childhood only. My father at home and teacher at school still teach me to play shots and encourage my to play cricket. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to become like him,” she said.

As for Virat Kohli, he has returned to form and his century drought also has ended. The man smashed his 71st international ton during the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. He was also the highest run-scorer for India and it seems that he is hitting the ball extremely well again. He didn’t take part in any of the two warm-up matches India played against Western Australia XI.

However, he is expected to take the field and bat as well during the two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand in October 17 and 19 respectively. India will play their first game of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on October 23.