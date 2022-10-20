WATCH: Alzarri Joseph cleans up four Zimbabwe batters with ultra pacey deliveries

Alzarri Joseph returned with the figures of 4/16 in his four overs against Zimbabwe and also won the Player of the Match award.

Alzarri Joseph was delighted after delivering a win for his side but realises that the job is not done yet.

West Indies stayed alive in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. They defended 153 runs successfully, skittling out the opposition for just 122 runs in the 19th over of the innings. While Johnson Charles led their effort with the bat with a 45-run knock, it was Alzarri Joseph who stole all the thunder with his exceptional spell.

Joseph returned with magical figures of 4/16 in his four overs rattling Zimbabwe with his pace. He clocked around 140 kph consistently keeping the batters on the tenterhooks all the time. Joseph rattled the stumps on all four occasions he picked wickets, leaving the batters in a disarray.

The pacer dismissed Regis Chakabva, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe and Richard Ngarava during his spell. He didn’t only target the stumps in his four overs but played with the batters’ mind delivering well directed short balls as well. No wonder, the pace bowler was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Here's the video:

The job is not done yet, says Alzarri Joseph

Speaking after the match, Joseph was delighted he could contribute to the win. However, he realises that the West Indies still have one more game to win in order to qualify for the Super 12. The Caribbean side will face Ireland in their final Round 1 game on October 21.

Opening up on his spell, the bowler stated that it took a lot of effort to be consistent in bowling yorker length deliveries that led to him picking up four wickets on the day. Overall, he was happy to have done the job for the team.

“It is very encouraging but the job is not done. We have another game and have to win it to get to the main tournament. It is all about pulling it back for the team, trying to get an early wicket and if not keep it tight. It (the yorker) took a lot of work but it all depends on the batter and how they move in the crease, for me it is about keeping the ball close to the batter. With the new ball it (the conditions) was pretty good but it still was a good wicket for cricket. All in all happy with the performance and the team put in a big effort today.

