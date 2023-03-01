Watch: Alzarri Joseph delivers a perfect yorker to dismiss Aiden Markram

The West Indies right-arm speedster bowled an absolutely screamer past the South African centurion in the first innings of the Centurion Test.

Aiden Markram may have struck a valiant century on a tricky Centurion surface in the first innings of the Test match against the West Indies, but even the elegant South African opener couldn't withstand the pinch-perfect yorker that Alzarri Joseph managed to send past him.

Alzarri delivered an absolute screamer through the willow of the brilliant centurion even as he stood tall with a critical 113 for South Africa on Day 1 of the opening Test in the two-match series. The West Indies seamer nailed the full-pitcher, searing it through Markram before he could even finish off his downswing.

The delivery was a case of sheer pace outdoing a set-batter, with Alzarri Joseph getting it to tail in late into the right-hander and managed to completely nullify his downswing. By the time Markram could get his bat down to the ball, it had done its thing and crashed onto the stumps.

It was a statement ball from the young Caribbean speedster, who had bowled well earlier in the innings without earning the rewards for it. But in a timely course correction, he got a memorable scalp under his belt and that too South Africa's mighty talented opening batter playing set on 113.

Alzarri Joseph's searing yorker against Aiden Markram

The dismissal arrived at the halfway mark of the 61st over. Having produced a gem of a hundred, Aiden Markram had put South Africa well in the ascendency and was looking settled for a big-daddy hundred batting 113 not out.

Also Read - 'I found this new purpose' - Faf du Plessis on captaining RCB

The Calypso Kings needed something special to get past his defence and that moment of extraordinary skill and precision was produced by their young talented pacer Alzarri Joseph with an absolute peach of a yorker against the right-hander.

Absolutely ridiculous delivery pic.twitter.com/emCN4LQugd — President Misbah (@PresidentMisbah) March 1, 2023



It was right at the base of the middle stump in a statement of a ball from the pacer, who just stood there and didn't utter a word or celebrated widely about it, rather than just letting his ball do all the talking.

Joseph ultimately finished with a heartening five-fer, bagging figures of 5/81 to help dismiss South Africa for 342.

