Watch: Anrich Nortje knocked down by spidercam during Boxing Day Test

South Africa quick Anrich Nortje was hit by a moving spidercam in a rather freak incident during the second day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The moment came after the 47th over of Australian innings, when the object, in an attempt to capture a wide shot from a fairly low angle, struck Nortje.

Nortje had his back towards the camera, as he was walking towards his fielding position and was hit on his left shoulder and elbow.

Nortje bowled at a usual high pace thereafter, and confirmed that he was completely fine after the day’s play.

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest," Nortje said. "So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor].

"I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.”

Meanwhile, the host-television broadcaster Fox Sports has apologised to Nortje and the South African team after the incident. The camera wasn’t used later in the day, but would be in operation on Day 3 with proper safety measures being taken.

Australia finished the day at 386/3, with David Warner scoring a double hundred in his 100th Test. The hosts are 197 runs ahead in their first innings, after South Africa were bundled out for 189 on Day 1.

"It happens," Nortje said on a tough day’s play for South Africa. "You're in the heat, you're trying all the things with the ball, you're trying a different grip, try this and that. But it happens, it's part of cricket. They batted really well.”