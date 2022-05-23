Watch: Arshdeep Singh reacts to getting India call-up

Arshdeep was rewarded for his excellent death bowling in IPL 2022 while playing for Punjab Kings.

May 22, 2022, was a pretty special day for Arshdeep Singh as he got his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa starting from June 9. BCCI announced squads for the five-match T20I series vs South Africa and the rescheduled Test match against England on Sunday.

The selectors rested some of the senior players looking at the upcoming England tour and rewarded the IPL performers. Arshdeep was one of them who bowled superbly for Punjab Kings during the 2022 edition of the tournament.

He was on the bus on the way to the Wankhede stadium to feature in the PBKS vs SRH encounter, the final league stage game of IPL 2022. Reacting to the maiden call-up after the match, the left-arm seamer stated he was pretty excited to wear the Indian jersey. However, he also conceded that it will take some time to sink in for him as he was concentrated on performing for the team vs SRH.

“I am feeling really nice. I got to know about my maiden call-up to the India squad while we were on the bus before the match. So I was really excited. It will take some time to sink in, this is a special moment. It is every cricketer's dream to represent their country. I am lucky and grateful to get that opportunity and I hope to continue doing well,” Arshdeep said while speaking to Harpreet Brar after the match.

Watch the video here.

As for Arshdeep, he might not be amongst the leading wicket-takers in this IPL season, but his death bowling has impressed many. He has also bowled the most yorkers (more than 30) this season which has been a highlight of his bowling. Overall, he picked 10 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.7 which is decent given that he bowled three out of his four overs at the death on most of the occasions.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a thumping over SRH in the final league game by five wickets. Both teams were knocked out of the competition after RCB won against GT and it was yet another season when they couldn’t make it to the playoffs.