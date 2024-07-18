WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin takes a simple return catch but still tries to run the non-striker out in TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed S Radhakrishnan with a straightforward return catch on the fourth delivery of the ninth over during the fixture between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed S Radhakrishnan with a straightforward return catch on the fourth delivery of the ninth over during the fixture between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons. However, as he took the catch, Ashwin also attempted a run out on the non-striker’s end for some reason.

Ashwin bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Radhakrishnan went on the back foot to play. However, he couldn’t place the ball properly and hit it straight towards the bowler with an aerial drive, where Ashwin completed a simple catch to complete the dismissal.

After catching the ball, Ashwin immediately turned back and tried to affect a run-out, where the non-striker was out of his crease. However, he couldn’t target the stumps properly, and the ball went away behind the sticks.

Had Ashwin hit it, that wouldn’t have mattered since the ball became dead once he completed the catch. It’s perplexing to interpret what Ashwin was trying to do there, or maybe he just did it in jest without thinking anything just because the non-striker was out of his crease during the whole process.

Dindigul Dragons defeat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 8 wickets

Meanwhile, the Dindigul Dragons registered their second win of the season by defeating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed game in Coimbatore. Bowling first, they restricted the Tamizhans to 108/4 in their 13 overs, with Suboth Bhati snaring as many as three wickets.

While batting, Dindigul Dragons completed the chase within 11.5 overs, losing only two wickets. Boopathi Kumar top-scored 51 runs in just 25 deliveries, including a boundary and five maximums.

Baba Indrajith also played a decent 31-run knock in 25 balls with the help of three boundaries to take his team over the line. This win took the Dindigul Dragons to the fifth position in the points table with four points in as many games.

They will now face Lyca Kovai Kings in their next fixture in Tirunelveli. Dindigul Dragons will look to continue winning from here on and scale higher in the points table, solidifying their position in the top four.

