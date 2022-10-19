Australia's unique strategy to counter overrate penalty law

The defending T20 World Cup champions have come up with an interesting ploy to try and avoid in-game penalty for missing out on overs.

The men from Down Under have proactively reacted to the new in-game over-rate regulations in place for T20Is since the start of 2022.

Australia have come up with an interesting strategy to ensure they don't feel the heat of the new over-rate penalty rule during their T20 World Cup defence at home over the next four weeks. Champions last year, the Aussies want to be tactically ahead of their opposition and not face the brunt for missing out on overs on time.

The men from Down Under will be placing a few of their non-playing members just outside the boundary line, with the intention to get the ball back in play as quickly as they can after a four or a six. The Australians did trial the idea during their recent T20I series against England in Perth and Canberra.

As per the law brought in by the ICC at the start of the year for all T20Is for over-rate breaches, teams failing to complete their quota of overs on a stipulated time will have to bowl the remaining overs left in the innings with one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.

In T20Is, teams are allowed to place as many as five men outside the ring after the end of the powerplay. But this rule alters the dimensions a lot, in that it makes it significantly easier for the batting side to preempt the opposition's bowling plans and be able to execute their big hits.

Pretty much aware of the fall-outs for missing the mark with the ball, Australia are trying to speed up the proceedings in a unique manner, placing even their support staff personnel on the edge of the boundary rope to get the ball back quicker than the norm.

Spin allrounder Ashton Agar explained the rationale behind the team's decision in a clip posted by cricket.com.au on Twitter, stating that men on the bench can prove really helpful in saving those critical 10-15 seconds usually wasted in recollecting the ball and resuming play after a boundary.

A clever ploy from the Aussies who are keen to avoid the fielding restriction penalty if overs aren't bowled in time during this #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5e73KABQcd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022

Agar said it's not exactly a pursuit to gain "advantage" for Australia but simply applying some "common sense" into play, wherein non-playing men at the sidelines help them save time on instances of fours and sixes and ultimately make a difference in avoiding the over-rate penalty.