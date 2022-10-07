Watch: Ball boy takes a stunner on a day where India dropped dollies

The ball boy made a difficult catch look easy off the David Miller's bat when Indian fielders made multiple mishaps in Lucknow.

The ball boy showed remarkable calmness while he made a brilliant grab standing at the deep mid-wicket region.

Ball boy takes superb catch off David Miller's six

Facing Avesh's short-pitched ball, Miller smashed a pull shot for a maximum that went to the deep mid-wicket region, where a ball boy standing made a tough catch look easy. This was in sharp contrast to Indian fielders on the ground, who made a number of mishaps, including drop catches, that ultimately cost the hosts the game.

India lost the match by just nine runs in the end and one couldn't help but feel the side may have been chasing 10-15 fewer runs if not for all the poor execution in the field on their part.

An Indian at the top of his fielding game was perhaps standing outside the playing ground, as this ball boy took an exceptional catch into his hands.



The stand-out feature of the ball-boy's catch was how relaxed he was despite Miller hitting the ball with brute force to get it past the large boundaries at the Ekana Stadium.

Miller spotted Avesh's short ball and gave it the full monte for another terrific six but that was no issue for the ball-boy, who made an effortless grab beyond the outfield.