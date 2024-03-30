WATCH: Bangladesh Captain's hilarious DRS decision leaves fans in splits

The Bangladesh team's Captain recently recorded one of the worst reviews in the history of cricket.

In a hilarious series of events, the Bangladesh team recorded one of the worst reviews in the history of cricket. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns for the Final Test of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from 30th March to 3rd April. 

In the second Test of the series, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. After scoring 151 runs on the board, an amusing action by the hosts caught the attention of the fans. It was the 44th over of the match, the team’s skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto handed the ball to the left-arm orthodox spinner, Taijul Islam. 

After Conceding only a single in the first four deliveries of the over, Taijul Islam bowled the fifth delivery of the over to which the Sri Lankan top order batter Kusal Mendis defended. However, what seemed like an LBW to the Bangladesh captain, he asked the umpire for a DRS. 

The ball clearly hit the middle of the bat, as the signal for review left the on field umpire confused. However, Shanto believed the ball hit the pad instead of the bat. The video clip of the atrocious review instantly went viral on the Internet as the fans gave some hysterical reactions. 

Kusal Mendis was later dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan at a score of 93 off 150 deliveries as the attacking batter missed a well deserved century. 

As of 82 overs, Sri Lanka has scored 291 runs at the loss of four wickets on the day one of the second test match with Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva on the crease. 

Sri Lanka previously won the first test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet by a huge margin of 328 runs. The hosts, given the target of 510 to chase in the second innings. Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva played an incredible knock of 164 and 108 runs respectively. 

The Bangladesh team’s batting lineup was dismissed at a total of 182. The left handed all-rounder Monimul Haque became the top scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings and put 87 runs on the board while five batters were dismissed for a duck. 

Prior to the test series, the visitors locked horns with Bangladesh for a three match T20 and three match ODI series respectively which were won by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively by 2-1. 

