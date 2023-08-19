Bangladesh cricketer Naim Sheikh walks on burnt coals to train for Asia Cup

The young Bangladeshi cricketer was seen undergoing a mind drill under the supervision of a trainer in preparations for the tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Bangladeshi cricketer Naim Sheikh shocked cricket fans with a viral video of him walking on burnt coals as part of his training drills prior to the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sheikh was seen working with a mind trainer and stepping over burnt coals to psychologically prep up for the continental event, starting August 30.

The shocking mind drill hasn't been put to use by any other modern-day cricketer and thus left those watching in absolute disbelief that the 23-year-old agreed to do it and gathered the courage to walk on fire.

It wasn't a long patch, and required only few steps to cross over, before the cricketer's legs were washed with water filled in the nearby bucket. But the viral clip caused heaps of anxiety, nerves and genuine scares for the cricketer's health and potential leg burn.

Naim Sheikh walks on burnt coals for Asia Cup prep

In the end, the drill lasted just a few seconds but for a 23-year-old young and inexperienced Bangladeshi cricketer to agree to do such a fearful exercise and gather the bravery to walk on burnt coals was mindboggling.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023



Naim Sheikh has played 1 Test, 4 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Bangladesh and is part of the batters' roster in the squad announced for the looming edition of the Asia Cup where the Bangla Tigers will be eyeing their maiden subcontinental crown.

Bangladesh's best-ever finish at the Asia Cup was ending as runners-up at home in the 2012 edition. They have much to make amends after missing out on qualification into the Super 4s stage of the tournament's T20I iteration played last year in UAE prior to the men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side once again find itself in the tougher group, featuring co-hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. They will be opening their campaign with a match-up against the Lankan Lions in Pallekele on August 31, followed by the trip to Pakistan to face the Afghans in Lahore on September 3.