WATCH: Ben Stokes runs 25 yards from mid-off to pull off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, sprinted an impressive 25 yards and executed a flawless dive to complete what appeared to be an impossible catch.

In a remarkable display of athleticism, England captain Ben Stokes stole the limelight on Day 3 of the second Test against India with an extraordinary catch, dismissing the well-set Shreyas Iyer. The Indian batsman, who had been handling the spinners well, fell victim to a spectacular fielding effort, highlighting the high stakes and intensity of the ongoing Test series.

Stokes, stationed at mid-off, sprinted an impressive 25 yards and executed a flawless dive to complete what appeared to be an impossible catch. Iyer, attempting to loft spinner Tom Hartley over the infield, was thwarted as his bat turned on impact, cutting short what was shaping up to be a significant innings.

The irony was not lost on cricket enthusiasts, as Iyer himself had executed a similar feat earlier in the match, bringing an end to Zak Crawley's promising knock. However, it was Stokes' moment that shone the brightest, reflecting the dynamism and unpredictability of Test cricket.

Iyer's dismissal marked yet another hiccup in his inconsistent journey in the longest format of the game. Despite his recent struggles, his innings on Sunday was a cut above the rest. Demonstrating confidence and composure, Iyer rotated the strike effectively and appeared unflappable – making his dismissal all the more disheartening for the Indian contingent.

Ben Stokes' stunning catch to dismiss Iyer turned the match around

The day's play saw India lose early wickets, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal departing for modest scores. James Anderson and the English bowlers exploited the conditions effectively, putting pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

Shubman Gill, alongside Iyer, initiated a recovery phase, forging an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. Gill's aggressive half-century off 60 balls was a highlight, showcasing his intent to dominate the English bowling attack.

Telegram Group Join Now

The match also witnessed a remarkable spell from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2, where he claimed six wickets, contributing significantly to India's dominant position. Bumrah's performance, marked by his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests, made the second day memorable for Indian fans.

As the match progresses, the focus remains on what target India is going to set for England to chase.. Stokes' incredible catch has surely turned the match around. Gill and Iyer were going all guns out and now the match hangs in balance once again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.