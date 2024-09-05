Brother of Indian Test cricketer scores a fighting century in Duleep Trophy [WATCH]

The brother of an Indian Test player played a fabulous knock in the first match of India A and India B in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The brother of an Indian Test player played a fabulous knock in the first match of India A and India B in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It was a fighting innings from the batter to take his team out of troubled waters after they were reeling in a precarious situation.

Musheer Khan, the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, showed his batting prowess on his way to a remarkable ton. Musheer came at No.4, but his team kept losing wickets from the other end, for no batter could apply themselves in tricky situations and get out.

Soon, the score reduced to 94/7 in the 44th over, and India B seemed to be going down in no time. However, Musheer kept his end tight and showed batting smarts by taking on his stronger suit - spinners by nudging singles and doubles and hitting them for boundaries.

Also Read: KKR sensation named England captain for Australia T20Is

He eventually reached the century in 205 deliveries, and the dressing room was on their feet to applaud a marvellous effort to keep his team in the contest. His brother, Sarfaraz, gave the loudest cheer and was obviously delighted to see his brother show resilience and grit in the middle.

Musheer Khan brings up his 💯 🙌



A special celebration and a special appreciation from brother Sarfaraz Khan 👏#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/92lj578cAs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

Musheer Khan navigates threats and shows patience on his way to his ton

India A bowlers had their tails up in the initial two sessions of the first day in Bengaluru, for they bowled immaculate lines and lengths and exploited the conditions brilliantly. The pacers were accurate, and almost every batter succumbed to their accuracy.

They also tried to exploit Musheer’s weakness by bowling shorter-length deliveries on an uneven bouncing track, testing his patience. The attack lasted long, but Musheer was up for the task and never looked in a hurry.

He did have a few nervy moments, but overall, the batter navigated threats well and batted brilliantly with the tailender, Navdeep Saini. Musheer also kept talking to Navdeep and gave him vital advice at times.

Telegram Group Join Now

The duo stitched a crucial 108-run partnership and are still unbeaten in the middle. Musheer is still not out on 105 and Navdeep Saini is batting on 29, with India B ending the day with 202/7 in 79 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.