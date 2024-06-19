WATCH: Special moment at Chinnaswamy as Harmanpreet Kaur congratulates her counterpart Laura Wolvaardt on her century

The Indian eves pulled off a thrilling win by 4 runs in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead earlier today.

A chief architect of this win was India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who slammed a scintillating ton and her sixth in the format. She scored 103 runs in 88 balls, including nine boundaries and three maximums.

During the chase, the Proteas put up a spirited display to take the game all the way down to the wire. South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt esnured that they remain in the hunt with an unbeaten century knock of 135* off 135 balls but in the end, they marginally fell short.

Following her heroic effort, the Indian skipper walked upto her and congratulated.

Indian eves take an unassailable 2-0 series lead

Speaking about the match, it saw multiple records being shattered with the biggest being four different players to score centuries.

Apart from Harmanpreet and Laura, Smriti Mandhana too scripted a record-breaking ton while South Africa's Marizanne Kapp partnered with Laura Wolvaardt and went on to score a deft knock of 114 off 94 balls.

Mandhana's century saw her become the only Indian with back-to-back tons in Women's ODIs.

After scoring a nifty 117 off 127 balls in the first match of the series, Mandhana bettered it by notching up 136 off 120 balls earlier today.

Mandhana also equalled former India Women's skipper Mithali Raj for the most ODI centuries among Indian women with her seventh ton.

With the series already secured, India will play the third and final match on June 23 before the team prep up for the one-ff Test, slated to start from June 28.

