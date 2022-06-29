WATCH: David Warner practices batting right-handed in team nets ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

The veteran Australia left-hander was seen batting right-handed during a net session ahead of the Galle Test.

Meticulous with his planning and preparations, the left-hander was seen trying to cover for balls landing and turning from outside the right-hander's off-stump.

David Warner adopted a unique method to prepare to counter the Sri Lankan spinners on a dry surface at Galle ahead of the first Test of the two-match series that started on Wednesday (June 29).

The veteran Australian batter was seen switching stance and taking on the net bowlers as a right-hander when he happens to be a world-renowned left-hander on the international stage.

This incident is from three days before the Galle Test match and the series, part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Louis Cameron, a cricket.com.au journalist, recorded a clip where David Warner is seen batting right-handed as he faced up to the Australian spinners and the net bowlers provided to the visitors.

David Warner's seamless switch to right-hand batting

The clip left the fans amused as it initially felt that David Warner is trying to have some fun and games and cheer up himself as well as the rest of his teammates ahead of the strenuous battle at hand against the Lankan Lions.

But the sincerity with which Warner was batting right-handed in a seamless switch from left-hand batting made the clip more curious. Warner took a perfect right-hander's stance and played a fine backfoot punch to one of the spinners bowling at him. This before, in all seriousness, trying to replicate a scenario where he is going for the quick single.

It was unbelievable how comfortable Warner batting right-hander when all his life he has been a left-hander for whichever team he has represented at the domestic and the international level.

The batter sighted a short ball from the spinner quite early, rocked onto the backfoot and unveiled a superb punch that would've given him a boundary through the cover region.

Here is David Warner, three days out from the start of the Galle Test, batting right-handed. And doing it better than most natural righties could ever hope to #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/o5X9bWq9N1 — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 26, 2022

But why right-hand batting? That was the question reverberating in the minds of the fans who witnessed the clip. Some felt the cricketer is indulging in a fun activity, but through Warner's conviction and focus inside the nets, many felt the cricketer is trying to be prepared for bowling from roughs on both sides of the wicket. Or to potentially switch into a right-hander if and when the situation requires.