Watch: Debutant Dhruv Jurel ramps Mark Wood over the slips for six

Dhruv Jurel ramped Mark Wood for his first six in Test cricket.

On Thursday (15 February), India gave debuts to two aspiring cricketers who have done excellently in domestic cricket. The two debutants are Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. While everyone has been talking about Sarfaraz’s belligerent knock, Jurel isn’t in the limelight yet.

On Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, Jurel came on to bat when Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed by James Anderson. He looked compact and confident during his knock. In the 13th ball he faced, the wicketkeeper-batter used the pace of fast bowler Mark Wood and ramped him for a six over the slips.

Dhruv Jurel’s upper cut for six

First six of Dhruv Jurel's Test career! 🤩pic.twitter.com/pepFmZKq9B — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) February 16, 2024

Dhruv Jurel hardly showed any nerves and played some attacking shots as well. The ball was bowled at 146 kph and rose to neck height. Jurel let the ball come in and just helped it along the way. Mark Wood’s high pace had worked in favour of the batter this time around. This was also Jurel's first boundary in international cricket.

Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for 46, which included 2 fours and 3 sixes. India added 62 runs in the first session of Day 2 for the loss of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja scored an important 112 while skipper Rohit Sharma made 131 runs.

Yesterday, another debutant Sarfaraz Khan scored a quickfire 66-ball-62 (9 fours and 1 six). The performance of both the debutants will please Indian team management given their recent injury concerns.