WATCH: Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel takes unbelievable reflex catch

After Joe Root put England on top with an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi, India would have hoped for an early breakthrough coming into the next day. With 45 runs added to the overnight tally of 302, India finally drew blood, courtesy of an impressive reflex catch by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Trying to reverse sweep a Ravindra Jadeja delivery, lower-order batter Ollie Robinson made the faintest of contact with the ball but Jurel was sharp enough to pick up on it. Jurel's fast hands were a testament to his talent behind the stumps. Robinson even took a review but that could not save him.

The wicket triggered a collapse as England could manage to add only 6 runs more after that before being bundled out.

Jadeja took all the remaining three wickets in the morning session on Day 2.

WATCH: Dhruv Jurel's unbelievable reflex catch

After dismissing Robinson, he got the better of spinner Shoaib Bashir in the same over. In his next over, Jadeja trapped last England batter Jimmy Anderson lbw as England finished with 353 runs from their first innings.

Joe Root’s formidable effort took England past the 350-run mark. It would definitely please skipper Ben Stokes given England was 112 for five at the end of the first session. Ollie Robinson (58) and Ben Foakes (47) also chipped in with vital runs.

At the time of writing this report, India has lost India skipper Rohit Sharma and dynamic batter Shubman Gill with the scoreline currently reading 87 for 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in exemplary form in the ongoing series is once again inching closer to his fifty. Rajat Patidar is playing the supporting role from the other end as the hosts aim to establish a lead by the end of their innings.

