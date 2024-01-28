WATCH: Emotional Brian Lara in tears in the Comm box after West Indies' historic win in Australia

Immediately after West Indies won and the entire team broke out in celebration at the ground, an emotional Brian Lara was heard narrating the proud moment on air.

West Indies created history at the Gabba on Sunday as they registered a memorable victory by only eight runs over Australia in the second Test of the two-match series. This was also the first Test win in Australia for the Caribbean side in nearly 27 years.

The hero of the victory was none other than Shamar Joseph, playing only the second match of his Test career. He looked down and out last evening after copping a toe-crushing yorker from Mitchell Starc. He hobbled off the field and didn't look in the condition to take further part in the match.

But Joseph pulled off a heroic act as not only he walked in to play again but also bowled full throttle at speeds nearing 150 km/hr to break the back of the Australian batting lineup. Joseph steamed in and registered bowling figures of 7/68 to lead West Indies to a thrilling win by only eight runs.

Brian Lara in tears after West Indies' historic victory at the Gabba

Immediately after West Indies won and the entire team broke out in celebration at the ground, an emotional Brian Lara was heard narrating the proud moment on air.

"It's unbelievable. 27 years to beat Australia in Australia. Young and inexperienced, this West Indies team was written off. But West Indies cricket can stand tall now as it's a big day today. Congratulations to every single member of this team," Lara was heard as saying in the commentary box.

Apart from Joseph, there were other members of the team who stepped up in crunch situations. Kavem Hodge and Joshua Silva were brilliant in the first innings, playing gritty knocks of 71 and 79 respectively. Kevin Sinclair also fought well with a half-century to his name.

Alzarri Joseph was another bowler who shown brightly throughout the match. Not only he claimed six wickets across the two innings, but also played a vital knock of 32 from just 22 deliveries in the first innings of the match.

The victory helped the Caribbean side to draw the series 1-1. Shamar Joseph was deservedly adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series for his unbelievable bowling effort in both matches.

