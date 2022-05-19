Watch: Evin Lewis takes catch of the season to win LSG the nail-bitter versus KKR

Evin Lewis took an exceptional catch in the field to deny KKR what looked a near certain win over LSG.

With the game running out of his team's grasp, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Evin Lewis took arguably the catch of the season near the close against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday (May 18).

With KKR needing 3 runs off the remaining 2 balls in a match that the two-time champions had to win stay in the playoffs race, LSG allrounder Marcus Stoinis induced a miscued hit to the off-side against Rinku Singh.

The splice off Singh's willow flew to the extra cover region where a diving Lewis pulled off a stunning one-handed grab to dismiss KKR's last recognised batter, paving way for LSG's backdoor entry to the winning door.

Not being part of the playing XI, Evin Lewis came on as a substitute fielder and secured a critical dismissal for his side when the game hung on a knife's edge.

Evin Lewis' one-handed stunner help LSG beat KKR

Aiming to go over the in-field for another boundary to finish off the game, Singh, who had blasted Stoinis for a pair of maximums and a four earlier in the over, could only miscue his attempted stroke up and over.

With the left-hander finding the splice off his willow against a full ball outside off-stump from Stoinis, the ball lobbed to extra cover region. This is when Evin Lewis showcased some memorable fielding brilliance, taking a one-handed grab to dismiss Singh and helping LSG ease up their burden.

Lewis did lose his footing and got imbalanced a touch in momentum, but the fielder kept his right hand in the correct position all the way to ensure LSG got their man when they desperately needed a wicket.

Watch: Evin Lewis' superb catch here

The spectacular catch from Evin Lewis allowed Stoinis to make amends for his expensive over till then, as he got the chance to bowl and dismiss next man in Umesh Yadav off the final ball to seal victory for his team.

Stoinis did Umesh with a yorker that hit the base of the stumps with 3 runs more needed. But his chance to bowl at the tailender came only because of a stupendous fielding act by Lewis.