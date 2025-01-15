Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Aussie's recent stardom had a hilarious repercussion.

19-year-old Sam Konstas has already become the talk of the cricketing world following his sensational debut against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

However, his recent stardom had a hilarious repercussion when a fan tried to take a selfie with the Aussie youngster.

In a video that has gone increasingly viral on social media, the fan was parking his car when he spotted Sam Konstas and rushed out of his vehicle to click a photo with him.

What soon gets discovered is that he had forgotten to pull up his hand brake and since the car was on a slope, it started rolling and eventually crashed into another vehicle parked in front of it.

Although the fan soon realised his error and dashed toward his vehicle to stop it, it was already too late.

Check the video of the incident below.

A costly attempt at a photo with Sam Konstas. 🫣 #AUSvIND



(🎥: thunderbbl/IG) pic.twitter.com/mePkJlQ0D3 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) January 15, 2025

Sam Konstas made a historic debut

Sam Konstas made a historic debut during the fourth BGT Test as he single-handedly dominated the Indian bowlers. Konstas played a fiery knock of 60 off 65 balls and scripted the record of becoming the youngest Australian opener to score a Test fifty at 19 years and 85 days. He is also the youngest player in Test history to score a fifty against India on debut.

Not just his fiery batting but his blazing personality also came to the fore when he got involved in a shoulder-bump incident with India senior Virat Kohli.

He didn’t stop there as Konstas trolled Virat Kohli by imitating their controversial bump and also mocked the Indian crowd at MCG.

No doubt Konstas has made an incredible impact in just a short span and going ahead, it is almost certain that he will play a bigger role in Australian cricket.

