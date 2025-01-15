News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]
WATCH
January 15, 2025 - 4:54 pm

Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Aussie's recent stardom had a hilarious repercussion.

Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

19-year-old Sam Konstas has already become the talk of the cricketing world following his sensational debut against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

However, his recent stardom had a hilarious repercussion when a fan tried to take a selfie with the Aussie youngster.

In a video that has gone increasingly viral on social media, the fan was parking his car when he spotted Sam Konstas and rushed out of his vehicle to click a photo with him.

What soon gets discovered is that he had forgotten to pull up his hand brake and since the car was on a slope, it started rolling and eventually crashed into another vehicle parked in front of it.

Although the fan soon realised his error and dashed toward his vehicle to stop it, it was already too late.

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Afridi Hilariously Responds to Query on Being “Rested” From the Test Team [WATCH]

Sam Konstas made a historic debut

Sam Konstas made a historic debut during the fourth BGT Test as he single-handedly dominated the Indian bowlers. Konstas played a fiery knock of 60 off 65 balls and scripted the record of becoming the youngest Australian opener to score a Test fifty at 19 years and 85 days. He is also the youngest player in Test history to score a fifty against India on debut.

Not just his fiery batting but his blazing personality also came to the fore when he got involved in a shoulder-bump incident with India senior Virat Kohli.

He didn’t stop there as Konstas trolled Virat Kohli by imitating their controversial bump and also mocked the Indian crowd at MCG.

No doubt Konstas has made an incredible impact in just a short span and going ahead, it is almost certain that he will play a bigger role in Australian cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Sam Konstas
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi Hilariously Responds to Query on Being “Rested” From the Test Team [WATCH]

Shaheen's tone suggested he wasn't fully buying PCB's narrative.
WATCH
14/01/2025
Tamim Iqbal Alex Hales

‘Still Using Drugs?’: Tamim Iqbal Gets Himself Involved in a Nasty Fight With Alex Hales During Bangladesh Premier League [WATCH]

Tamim has now been handed one demerit point.
WATCH
10/01/2025
Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner accounts for a stunning run-out against Sri Lanka

Stunning Catch & Run Out: Pacer, Mumbai Indians Recruit Sizzle On The Field In NZ vs SL 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The Kiwis left nothing to chance as they trounced Sri Lanka by 113 runs
WATCH
08/01/2025
Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder were involved in a heated moment on the fourth delivery of the 32nd over during the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

Babar Azam Involved in Heated Exchange With Wiaan Mulder During Record Partnership in Cape Town [WATCH]

The whole drama started when Mulder made an unnecessary throw in his follow-through.
WATCH
06/01/2025
Rishabh Pant hit an audacious six on the first ball of his innings off Scott Boland’s bowling to show what he is really capable of.

Rishabh Pant Hits an Audacious Six on His First Ball of the Innings to Unsettle Scott Boland [WATCH]

The deck is not easy to bat on, and batters need to be proactive, so Pant was trying to be positive, and he knows how to put the opponent under pressure.
WATCH
04/01/2025
Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collision in BBL

Horrible Collision in BBL Match! Daniel Sams Stretchered Off the Field

Both players involved in the incident have been hospitalised with suspected fractures.
WATCH
03/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy