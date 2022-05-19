Watch: Gautam Gambhir's over-the-top celebration after Lucknow Super Giants qualify for playoffs with close win over KKR

KKR have been knocked out of the playoffs race after losing their 8th match of the IPL 2022 season.

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders was an absolute thriller. It literally played with emotions of not only the fans but also of the players and support staff of both teams. At one stage, it seemed as if Rinku Singh will take KKR single-handedly to victory.

However, Evin Lewis took a breathtaking single-handed catch when KKR needed three runs off two deliveries to turn the game on its head. Rinku Singh getting dismissed more or less ended KKR’s hopes and Umesh Yadav couldn’t put bat to ball off the final ball only to see his team getting knocked out of the tournament.

With the nail-biting encounter finally coming to an end, there was extreme joy in one camp whil despair in other. The LSG camp was cock-a-hoop with this win as they sealed their place in the playoffs. Their mentor Gautam Gambhir is known to wear his heart on his sleeve and is always involved in the game.

And not for the first time, Gambhir’s emotions came out after winning a close game. He was delighted after seeing Stoinis castle Umesh on the final and got up from his seat in elation. He first hugged Vijay Dahiya and then was busy celebrating the win on his own.

The video of the same has gone viral now on social media as the fans are enjoying giving their own opinions on Gambhir’s fiery celebrations.

Here’s the video:

As far as the game is concerned, Quinton de Kock was the shining light taking the attack to the KKR bowlers who literally couldn’t pick up a wicket in the entire 20 overs. De Kock smashed 140* off just 70 deliveries while his skipper KL Rahul scored 68 runs off 51 balls to take LSG to 210/0 in their 20 overs.

However, De Kock’s heroics almost went in vain as KKR got ever so close to victory thanks to Rinku Singh’s cameo. Even before him, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings played brilliant knocks to keep KKR afloat in the chase. Sunil Narine too slammed an unbeaten 21 off 7 balls but was stuck at the non-striker’s end in the final over to see his team go down in the end.