The bizarre incident happened during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder
WATCH
December 28, 2024 - 8:17 pm

Batter Run Out but Nobody Appeals; Glenn Maxwell in Shock! WATCH a Bizarre Moment Unfold in Big Bash League 2024/25

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during a game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.

While the game of cricket has produced some spectacular moments, there have also been some bizarre and brain fade incidents as well. Earlier today, during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, the latter unfolded.

The Stars experienced a disappointing moment involving a missed run-out opportunity for Sam Billings. During the Thunder’s innings, Billings nudged a short-of-a-length delivery toward the short third man and attempted a quick single.

The fielder at short third man aimed at the non-striker’s end and executed a direct hit, catching Billings well short of his crease. Surprisingly, none of the Stars players appealed for the run-out, allowing Billings to continue batting.

When the replays were displayed on the big screen, Glenn Maxwell appeared stunned, visibly shocked by what had transpired. The commentators also told the Aussie all-rounder the same thing over his earpiece.

Watch the video of the bizarre incident below.

The missed chance came back to haunt the Stars

Given a second chance, Sam Billings made the most of it with a sensational performance. He hammered 72 runs off just 39 deliveries, playing a pivotal role in anchoring the Thunder’s innings and guiding them to a strong total of 182/8. Billings was granted the lifeline when he was just 25 off 19 balls, after which he shifted gears dramatically. Exploiting the power surge, he smashed an impressive 47 runs from his next 20 balls.

In response, the Melbourne Stars struggled to gain momentum. Although Ben Duckett showcased resilience with a well-crafted half-century, the team consistently lost wickets. Ultimately, they fell short by 18 runs, marking their fifth loss of the season while the Thunder got two crucial points in their kitty.

With the win, Sydney Thunder are currently placed at fourth place in the Big Bash League points table with two wins from three games while the Stars remain at the bottom after failing to win a single contest after five games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League
Glenn Maxwell
Melbourne Stars
Sam Billings
Sydney Thunder

