Watch: Glenn Maxwell and Umpire engage in hilarious banter after umpire's confusion on wide call during AUS vs NZ ODI clash

Even though Australia might have somehow managed to get a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, their performance hasn't been great. Top-order troubles are knocking on their door with captain Aaron Finch barely contributing anything. This is the third game in the recent past where the team has fallen like a deck of cards. In the last game, Australia were 44/5 but thanks to Alex Carey and Cameron Green's fighting 80+ run knocks that helped close the game in their favour.

In the second clash between the two, a similar performance from the Australian top order was seen. Finch was dismissed for zero, followed by David Warner's wicket and then the next thing was the team battling to keep wickets safe as well as maintain the flow of runs. Half of the team was back to the pavilion under 60 runs. The previous game's hero Alex Carey couldn't make a big score. Steve Smith, the lone warrior, received some stability on the other side from Glenn Maxwell but the joy was short-lived.

Nonetheless, Maxwell was seen engaging in a funny banter with the umpire over a wide call. On the last ball of the 32nd over, Maxwell flicked the ball delivered by James Neesham. There qwas a sound as the ball ended directly into the hands of the wicket-keeper. There was a confusion over whether it was a wide delivery. Jokingly, Maxwell called out the umpire saying, "Don't get sucked in by Neesh!" His short innings of 25 came to an end in the very next over by Trent Boult, who took 4 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs.

Watch: A conversation between Maxwell and Umpire over a wide ball call

🗣 "Don't get sucked in by Neesh!"



Glenn Maxwell can only laugh at this Paul Wilson no-call 😆 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/vM1G1Nxk0k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

