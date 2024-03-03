WATCH: Gujarat Titans spinner's sensational five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy semi-final

Bought by GT ahead of their title-winning PL 2022 season, the 27-year-old etched his name in record books following an impressive feat.

With the new edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on the horizon, the cricketers are honing up their skills in different T20 franchise leagues or their respective country's domestic tournaments. Similarly, plying his trade in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024, a Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner has taken the tournament by storm with his impeccable bowling display.

Bought by GT ahead of their title-winning PL 2022 season, the 27-year-old etched his name in record books following an impressive feat. In the process, the Tamil Nadu cricketer became only the third bowler from his state to claim 50 wickets in a single Ranji season. He now joins the esteemed company of legendary spinners S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore's exceptional feat came on the back of a sterling five-wicket haul that dismantled the Mumbai middle-order on Day Two of the ongoing Ranji semifinal.

In the first session, Sai Kishore's relentless pressure with the ball set the tone for his dominant display, starting with the dismissal of Bhupen Lalwani leg-before. This was followed by the removal of night-watchman Mohit Avasthi.

WATCH: Gujarat Titans spinner's sensational five-wicket haul

The highlight of Sai Kishore's spell came when he took the crucial wicket of Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, inducing an outside-edge that was caught by the slip fielder.

Fabulous fifer 👌👌



Captain Sai Kishore has spearheaded Tamil Nadu's fightback against Mumbai with a splendid spell so far 👏👏



Relive 📽️ his brilliant spell @IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #MUMvTN | #SF2



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9tosMLk9TT pic.twitter.com/zOhv6ZWuNt — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2024

Sai Kishore's brilliant spell continued as he claimed successive wickets in the 48th over. He first dismissed Musheer Khan, who was well-set and then bowled Shams Mulani with a delivery that spun sharply.

His 10th First-Class fifer in only 39 matches serves as a testament to his consistency and impact on the field.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New mystery spinner emerges from Pakistan with similar bowling action to India star

With six four-wicket hauls and three five-fors in the ongoing Ranji season, Sai Kishore's stellar performances exemplify his talent and he will be eager to replicate it in GT jersey in IPL 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.