WATCH: Hardik Pandya provides a major update on his return with a training video

Will Pandya feature in the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan or will he make a direct return to action in IPL 2024?

Versatile India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has provided an update on his recovery through his social media channels. Following an ankle injury sustained during a match against Bangladesh in Pune during the ICC World Cup 2023, Pandya has been sidelined from action. The incident occurred when he twisted his left ankle while attempting to stop a ball with his foot. Consequently, he was unable to participate in the remainder of the World Cup 2023, the T20I series against Australia at home, and the white-ball segment of the South Africa tour.

The timeline for Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian team remains uncertain, leaving open the question of whether he will be fit for the upcoming three T20Is against Afghanistan or if he will make a direct return to action in IPL 2024.

Notably, Pandya has been at the helm of the India T20I team since the T20 World Cup 2022 and is being considered as the potential full-time captain for the white-ball format for the Men in Blue.

Hardik Pandya provides a major update on his return

Meanwhile, as he recuperates from his ankle injury, Pandya shared a training video on Instagram. He captioned the post: “Progress, everyday.”

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, he made a noteworthy transfer from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians and assumed the captaincy for the upcoming season. This move saw him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who had led Mumbai Indians for the past decade.

In IPL 2022, Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans after being released by MI, leading them to the title in their inaugural year. He also captained GT to the IPL 2023 final, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.

