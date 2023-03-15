Watch: Harleen Deol's excellent direct hit run-out from the deep in WPL 2023

The India and Gujarat Giants cricketer executed a perfect run-out from the deep in her team's league-stage encounter against the Mumbai Indians.

Harleen Deol pulled off arguably the most special piece of fielding in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday (March 14). The Indian cricketer executed a perfect run-out from the deep in the league stage encounter of the WPL 2023 versus table toppers Mumbai Indians (MI).

Deol lit up the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai with a spectacular run-out from the wide long-on region, helping Gujarat Giants (GG) dismiss MI No.7 Humaira Kazi while she strived to get across for a two with the intention to bring well-set Harmanpreet Kaur back on strike.

The run-out saw the Indian fielder make a throw with utmost precision towards the stumps at the bowling end, disturbing them with a pinpoint aim that has attracted huge praise from all corners ever since it has come to light.

Harleen Deol would've been extremely pleased with her effort, managing to deliver one of the best run-outs one would've seen in recent times in the shortest format of the game. Kazi would've had a decent chance of making it to the other end if not for the quality of the throw from Deol and hence, could count herself very unlucky.

Harleen Deol's exceptional run-out

The run-out was seen during the 19th over of MI's first-innings batting effort. Facing right-arm seamer Annabel Sutherland's pinpoint yorker, Harmanpreet just about managed to hit the ball along the turf towards the wide long-on region for an attempted boundary. The insignificant connection meant that she had to settle with a two, as her partner Kazi tried reaching the other end.

Kazi did manage to allow Harmanpreet to retain the strike and would've surely reached the other end herself if not for an outstanding throw from the deep by Harleen Deol, who came sprinting across the turf from the mid-wicket region towards long-on and executed a jaw-dropping direct hit run-out.

What a direct hit by Harleen Deol. Superb fielding! pic.twitter.com/M94xyhxkSa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2023



Deol's precise throw saw the ball crash onto the stumps after sailing through the air off her right hand, making for a picturesque run-out, for which the cricketer received great praise from those watching while her teammates appreciated the jubilant cricketer for her fielding act.



