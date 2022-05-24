Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur instinctively snaps out at non-striker Sophie Ecclestone after horrible mix-up that led to run out

It was an easy two on the occasion but Sophie Ecclestone didn't show the required urgency and ended up running her skipper out.

The incident happened in the 19th over of the innings as Kaur walked back after scoring 37 runs off 29 balls.

Supernovas locked horns against Trailblazers in the opening game of the Women’s T20 Challenge on Monday (May 23). The Supernovas won the game by 49 runs with a brilliant team effort as they successfully defended the 163 runs they posted after opting to bat first. While none of their batters crossed the 50-run mark, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin reached the 30s to help the team post a formidable total on the board.

However, the Supernovas could’ve easily managed to add a few more runs if not for their skipper’s run-out in the penultimate over. It happened on the last ball of the 19th over which Poonam Yadav was bowling.

Sophie Ecclestone glanced a short ball down the ground and just jogged for a single. Meanwhile, Kaur was looking for the second run and turned back quickly for the same. She also wanted the strike for the final over and there was a clear two on that occasion.

But Ecclestone wasn’t ready at all for the second and by the time she called ‘no’ to her partner, Kaur had almost completed her second run. Arundhati Reddy fired in a throw to the striker’s end to run her India T20I captain out. It was some poor running from Ecclestone though as a couple of runs were possible if she had run quickly like her skipper.

Harmanpreet Kaur was also not happy with her teammate for not showing urgency in running between the wickets even as she walked back disappointed.

Here’s the video of Harmanpreet Kaur's run out

Hayley Matthews the pick of the bowlers for the Trailblazers as she ended with 3/29 in her four overs while Salma Khatun also picked up a couple of wickets conceding only 30 runs.

When it came to chasing the total, the Trailblazers seemed to be on track until their skipper Smriti Mandhana was in the middle. She scored 34 off just 23 balls with four fours to her name. But once she got out, they collapsed like a pack of cards losing six wickets for just 10 runs. They were struggling at 73/7 within around four overs after sitting pretty at 63/1 at one stage.

They could eventually reach 114 runs only in their 20 overs losing the game by 49 runs. Meghna Singh was the star with the ball for the Supernovas as she returning with the figures of 4/12 to deservedly win the Player of the Match award.