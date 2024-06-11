WATCH: Hasan Ali injures himself while doing 'GENERATOR' celebration during Vitality Blast

This isn't the first time Hasan Ali has injured himself in a similar manner.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is well known for his iconic 'generator' celebration. However, while repeating the celebration while playing for Warwickshire during a match against Nottinghamshire in the ongoing T20 Blast 2024, he experienced a setback.

Ali seemed to have injured his ribs while celebrating the dismissal of Olly Stones and he went down to the ground immediately after.

Hasan Ali and the world's most dangerous celebration 🫣 pic.twitter.com/keIjCRlty1 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 10, 2024

A video posted by the Vitality Blast official handle on social media captured the moment Ali hurt himself during his signature celebration and it has now gone viral.

Interestingly, this incident is not the first time Hasan Ali’s celebration has resulted in injury. A similar event happened in 2018 during Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, where he sprained his shoulder performing the same celebratory move.

Hasan Ali and getting injured while celebrating 🤝😂pic.twitter.com/CQmWC2VoEt https://t.co/LKxnhH9yWD — naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) June 11, 2024

The 29-year-old bowler has been dealing with injuries and inconsistent form for sometime, leading to his exclusion from Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Despite his injury, Ali has been actively participating in the T20 Blast 2024 for Warwickshire.

In the match against Nottinghamshire, despite the injury, his performance was notable as he took two crucial wickets, contributing to Warwickshire’s victory.

Pakistan face risk of early exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about his country Pakistan, they are in a troublesome spot after making a horrible start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Last edition's finalists, Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat against co-hosts USA in their tournament opener followed a another heartbreaking loss against arch-rivals India.

Following the consecutive defeats, Pakistan is facing the risk of an early exit.

The Men in Green will need to win both their remaining games and hope other results go their way in order to secure qualification to the Super 8s stage.

