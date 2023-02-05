Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed slams Wahab Riaz for six sixes in an over in PSL Exhibition Match

Iftikhar Ahmed unleashed a brutal assault with the bat on Wahab Riaz and hammered the left-arm pacer for six maximums in an over during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) Exhibition Match.

The experienced right-hander playing for Quetta Gladiators smashed the Peshawar Zalmi bowler for 36 runs off just 6 balls, sending the ball out of the park six consecutive times.

It all started with a leg-stump half-volley that Iftikhar Ahmed was more than happy dispatching over the mid-wicket region. That stroke with Wahab erring in executing his attempted yorker gave the batter an early foot over the bowler's throat and turned the momentum completely in his favour.

From there on, it was a procession of sixes as Wahab kept missing his mark and Iftikhar kept hitting him out of the scenic ground at Musa Chowk in Quetta. The bowler just couldn't withstand the onslaught that the opposition right-hander dished out.

Iftikhar Ahmed hammers Wahab Riaz for six sixes in an over

The first ball was a full toss down the leg side. Clearly a yorker that went wrong, it saw Iftikhar Ahmed flick the ball to the deep square leg region for a maximum. The next ball was also dispatched to the on-side for a huge six after Wahab opted to pitch the ball short at Iftikhar's body but couldn't get it rising on the batter, which resulted in a comfortable pull shot.

The following delivery was another yorker attempt that went woefully wrong, with Iftikhar standing tall and unleashing his beautiful downswing at the ball for a maximum down the ground. From the point it hit the middle of the willow, it kept sailing over the long-off region.

That shot forced Wahab to change the angle in operation but the bowler couldn't reverse his fortunes as one more yorker attempt, this time from around-the-wicket angle for the left-armer, was spliced for a six over the vacant deep point.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪



Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥



Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023



The next ball, too, went to the same area of the ground but off a short-pitched ball that Iftikhar had little problem sending for one more maximum under his kitty.

At this point, everyone started anticipating the sixth maximum of the over. It did arrive unbelievably in the same region of the ground as the right-hander clobbered yet another short ball over point for a six to complete a string of six sixes for the over and finish with a superlative 94 off just 50 balls for the Gladiators.



