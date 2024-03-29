WATCH: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir calls truce with a 'hug' during RCB vs KKR clash

Kohli and Gambhir had been at loggerheads for a long time.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir buried their hatchet with a hug during a strategic timeout.

The incident happened after the umpire signalled for a break after the 16th over of the Bengaluru innings as Gambhir walked down to Kohli. The duo could be seen sharing a warm hug and even shook hands and had an extended talk.

Kohli and Gambhir had been at loggerheads for a long time now and their on-field quarrel during last season's IPL is no secret to anyone.

Notably, the 2023 incident wasn’t the only time that Kohli and Gambhir had been involved in a spat on the cricket field. In 2013 when Gambhir was the skipper of KKR and Kohli was leading RCB, the two were involved in a heated argument that escalated to even pushing each other before being separated by their teammates.

Kohli and Gambhir's nasty spat during IPL 2023

The long-standing rivalry between Kohli and Gambhir resurfaced last year after a heated on-field exchange between Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Following the match, Gambhir advised his team members to refrain from engaging with Kohli but went and charged the Indian batter, only to be restrained by Lucknow players.

Gambhir later defended his actions by asserting his commitment to supporting his players. He emphasized that individuals with a higher presence on social media shouldn't be allowed to intimidate other players.

ALSO READ: 'Can't take their attitude:' Gautam Gambhir reveals why he wants to beat RCB even in his dreams

Speaking about today's match, Kohli was once again the star performer for RCB with a blistering knock of 59-balls 83 to propel their score to 182 for 6 in 20 overs. For KKR, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each while IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc remained wicketless for a second consecutive game.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.