WATCH: Ishan Kishan brings IPL memories back; smashes Anrich Nortje for 6,6,4 in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Ishan Kishan maybe a young talent that attracts doubts over his range from certain corners but the left-hander enjoys a big-name match-up against South Africa's premier speedster Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has relished his time out in the middle against Nortje. In all cricket that Kishan has faced the right-arm pacer, he has smashed him away for a whopping 77 runs from 39 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.

Come Sunday (October 9) in Ranchi, playing the penultimate game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Ishan Kishan reinforced wood over Nortje once again and hit the famed express quick for a flurry of boundaries.

At one point during his knock, the Jharkhand lad hammered Nortje for two back-to-back sixes, before putting the cherry on the cake for the over with a four off his willow, on his way to scoring a match-winning 93 in a stiff run-chase on a dry wicket.

Ishan Kishan takes down Anrich Nortje again

The combination of 6, 6 and 4 off Ishan Kishan's bat against Anrich Nortje was seen during the 32nd over of the Indian second-innings batting effort in Ranchi. With the chase approaching a critical stage, Kishan decided to put all the pressure on South Africa by dispatching one of their premier bowlers for a series of big hits.

The first one would've been the biggest confidence booster for the left-hander. Kishan cited a short-pitched delivery from Nortje early and gave it a full monte towards the deep mid-wicket region, fetching in a maximum that shifted all the pressure on the bowler.



That pressure resulted in Nortje attempting a yorker rather than sticking to his strengths at back off a length region, which only helped Kishan dind the mid-wicket boundary again. The left-hander got underneath the full-pitched delivery and smashed it away for another maximum.

He rounded off the over with a boundary, making it a 16-run over that dented the Proteas' spirits and gave India momentum and ascendancy. Kishan went on to make a terrific 93, missing out on his maiden ODI century by just seven runs.