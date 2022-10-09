WATCH: Ishan Kishan brings IPL memories back; smashes Anrich Nortje for 6,6,4 in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Ishan Kishan went into beast mode at the sight of Anrich Nortje and smashed the South African bowler away in Ranchi. 
 By Kashish Chadha Sun, 9 Oct 2022
Ishan Kishan contributed a match-winning 93 in India's successful run-chase against South Africa at his home ground in Ranchi. 

Ishan Kishan maybe a young talent that attracts doubts over his range from certain corners but the left-hander enjoys a big-name match-up against South Africa's premier speedster Anrich Nortje. 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has relished his time out in the middle against Nortje. In all cricket that Kishan has faced the right-arm pacer, he has smashed him away for a whopping 77 runs from 39 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. 

Come Sunday (October 9) in Ranchi, playing the penultimate game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Ishan Kishan reinforced wood over Nortje once again and hit the famed express quick for a flurry of boundaries. 

At one point during his knock, the Jharkhand lad hammered Nortje for two back-to-back sixes, before putting the cherry on the cake for the over with a four off his willow, on his way to scoring a match-winning 93 in a stiff run-chase on a dry wicket. 

Ishan Kishan takes down Anrich Nortje again 

The combination of 6, 6 and 4 off Ishan Kishan's bat against Anrich Nortje was seen during the 32nd over of the Indian second-innings batting effort in Ranchi. With the chase approaching a critical stage, Kishan decided to put all the pressure on South Africa by dispatching one of their premier bowlers for a series of big hits. 

The first one would've been the biggest confidence booster for the left-hander. Kishan cited a short-pitched delivery from Nortje early and gave it a full monte towards the deep mid-wicket region, fetching in a maximum that shifted all the pressure on the bowler. 


That pressure resulted in Nortje attempting a yorker rather than sticking to his strengths at back off a length region, which only helped Kishan dind the mid-wicket boundary again. The left-hander got underneath the full-pitched delivery and smashed it away for another maximum. 

He rounded off the over with a boundary, making it a 16-run over that dented the Proteas' spirits and gave India momentum and ascendancy. Kishan went on to make a terrific 93, missing out on his maiden ODI century by just seven runs. 

