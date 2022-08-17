Watch: A fan meets Ishan Kishan in Harare after travelling from Patna

Ishan Kishan met his most passionate fan, who has travelled all the way from Patna to watch him play in Harare.

The fan claimed to be a fellow Patna resident to Ishan Kishan, saying he lives only 5-10 kilometres away from his house.

Premises of the Harare Sports Club were crowded by Indian fans, who were glued to the sight of their favourite stars practising in the nets ahead of India's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

One of these passionate fans was a person going by the name Ashish, who had incredibly travelled all the way from Patna to meet his favourite and fellow Patna resident Ishan Kishan.

Ashish had the opportunity of a lifetime to meet Kishan, who got in touch with him following the conclusion of his net session ahead of the first ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18).

It was the culmination of hours of travelling and waiting, but one truly worth it for the fan, who had a brief but quality discussion with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

This fan disclosed his identity and travel plans in a YouTube video made and shared by experienced sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his channel. Ashish claimed he is from Patna and has travelled all the way from India to watch Ishan Kishan play and get a chance to interact with him.

"My name is Ashish, nickname Sonu. I am a resident of Patna and have come here to support Ishan Kishan and the Indian team," Ashish told Kumar.

"I will watch all three matches. We all are really happy that we are getting to see the players practice. I actually know a friend of Ishan. His name is Yashasvi."

Soon after Ishan Kishan's net drills were over, Ashish had his dream fulfilled when the player stopped following a round of screaming by the fan.

"Ishan bhai… Patna, Patna," Ashish chanted, to which Kishan replied: "Sahi hai paaji. Main bhi Patna se hu (That is good brother. I am from Patna too)."

Ashish then told Kishan he knows his friend Yashasvi back home. The cricketer responded, "Idhar kya kar rahe ho phir? (what are you doing here?)". Kishan then went on to click selfies with the fan and gave him a moment to remember for the time to come.

Another jovial personality in the Indian dressing room, Axar Patel, too, warmed-up with the Indian fans in Harare and clicked selfies with them after practice.

The ODI series against Zimbabwe is part of the ICC Super League and marks India's first visit to the country since 2016.