Watch: Ishan Kishan attempts Carey's Bairstow-like stumping in the Dominica Test

The Indian wicketkeeper took inspiration from his Australian counterpart to nearly inflict a stumping that would've retriggered debates in the cricketing community.

Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping inflicted by the clever Alex Carey in the Lord's Test of the Ashes 2023 has gotten the rest of the world's wicketkeepers alert to possibilities as India's young glover Ishan Kishan tried to dismiss West Indies allrounder Jason Holder in a similar fashion.

Kishan attempted to stump Holder significantly late after the right-hander missed a delivery from left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the Dominica Test on Friday (July 14). The Indian debutant waited and waited some more for Holder to leave his ground and only when the batter took his back-leg up did he dislodge the bails.

The wicketkeeper knew he had waited too long and by then the umpire had called for the change of over and thus decided not to go full-fledged with his quiet appeal. But his intentions to catch Holder off guard told a story, for that is exactly what Carey did but only quicker and in one motion from collecting the ball against Bairstow.

Bairstow, who needlessly meandered outside the crease without permission, may have played the matter on 'spirit of cricket' lines but there is no doubt in anyone's mind that Carey only subjected him to the laws. As Kishan would've if the ball had still been active when he took the bails off versus Holder.

Kishan tries a Carey-Bairstow stumping on Holder

The incident is from the Caribbean third-innings on what proved to be the final day's play at the Windsor Park in the opening Test of the two-match series. As Holder tried to delay the inevitable Indian innings victory against the world-class visiting spin duo, the former West Indies skipper missed an attempted cut shot against Jadeja's skiddy left-arm spin.

Kishan collected the ball and kept it in his hands until the last moment to dislodge the bails only when Holder took his back leg off the deck. It was too late by then as the ball had been deemed dead by the standing officials and Kishan, too, recognised that by shutting down his quiet appeal made for the stumping.



But watching it, if he did, Carey would be pleased his idea to be alert to stumping opportunities against batters who love to leave their crease early is spreading across and inspiring openminded attempts to such dismissals.

Kishan, in fact, did it twice during the third-innings of the Test match. On the other one, when the ball was still active, he was perhaps a fraction of a second late in catching Holder's backfoot above the surface when the bails were dislodged.