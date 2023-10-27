WATCH: Jadeja bowls right-handed, Bumrah left-handed in India's unique net session

India has demonstrated exceptional performance in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, emerging victorious in every match they've played. Holding the top spot on the table with ten points, they require just one more win to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Their upcoming match against defending champions England, slated for Sunday at the Ekana Stadium presents a significant opportunity.

Following their recent triumph against New Zealand, India enjoyed a two-day respite before relocating to Lucknow to commence net practice. An optional practice session on Thursday saw nearly every player participate, engaging in a distinctive training regimen. Batters focused on bowling practice, while bowlers honed their skills with the opposite arm.

Virat Kohli, for instance, engaged in bowling practice with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav experimented with right-arm spin bowling, a departure from their usual approach. Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also took to the nets for bowling practice. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah delved into spin bowling, bowling several overs.

Bumrah engages in batting practice alongside Rohit and Gill

In addition to honing his bowling skills, Bumrah engaged in batting practice alongside Rohit and Gill, facing challenges from Ravi Ashwin and other local net bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, too, dedicated time to batting practice, a video of which was shared by the BCCI on their social media platform.

Looking ahead to the forthcoming match, India enter as favourites while England's form has been on a downward trajectory with four losses to their name. Despite their current predicament, it would be premature to write off England. As defending champions, they possess the capacity to stage a resurgence. Presently, India appears to be in formidable form and a victory in the upcoming game would bring them closer to securing a berth in the semi-finals.

