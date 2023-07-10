Watch: Replica of Bairstow dismissal in club game triggers reaction

A dismissal from a club game has polarised the fans yet again with a debate similar to the one that involved the English wicketkeeper-batter after the Lord's Ashes 2023 Test.

The controversial stumping involving Jonny Bairstow from the Lord's Ashes 2023 Test hogged the limelight and inspired polarised views all over the cricket world in the past few weeks. The England wicketkeeper-batter was subjected to a stumping from his Aussie counterpart Alex Carey after ducking a bouncer and leaving his crease while the ball was still active.

The Australians rightfully claimed the breakthrough, which was later verified by the TV umpire as per the MCC laws operational in the sport. But the English camp conveniently inclined towards the 'spirit of cricket' to insist that their arch-rivals ought to have considered revoking the appeal since Bairstow wasn't intent to take advantage and go for the run.

Coaches and players from both sides have been leading their own desired narrative on the matter, with fans joining in and further unleashing fuel to the fire. It's natural for fans to take sides and show their bias when the stakes are as high as the Ashes.

But there are certain dismissals that do tend to divide even the neutral fans and leave them puzzled whether to incline towards the laws or tilt in favour of the spirit of the game. We had one such dismissal in a club game, the clip of which has gone viral on Twitter.

After Bairstow stumping, run-out in club game polarises opinions

In the clip below, this batter clips a spinner towards the long-on region and goes for the single. Upon reaching the other end, Hall starts celebrating his fifty since he was batting on 49 before the delivery in play, not realising that his partner at the other end is in a tangle.

This non-striker named Rosier reached the other end and was initially stepping outside the crease to congratulate his partner while the throw from the deep went to the short cover after evading the bowler.

Halfway through Rosier realised, the opposition side is aiming for the run-out and took a few steps back, but paused and assumed that they're just having fun and the ball is now dead. But to his shock, it wasn't, and his stroll taken towards the other end thereafter proves absolutely fatal.

Error 404 spirit of the game not found? 🤦‍♂️ looks like he's going to congratulate him on 50? Changes his mind then they run him out. Drama pic.twitter.com/5QQbxjHuqa — The Fat Cricketer🏏 (@DatFatCricketer) July 8, 2023



The batter tried to make one last push to get back inside but the throw from the short cover was quick enough for the wicketkeeper to execute the run-out.

The batter watches the front-on umpire helplessly. The two officials enter a quick discussion before one of them raises the finger to declare Rosier out.