Watch: Jos Buttler throws away helmet and gloves in anger after dismissal in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost to Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (May 29). Their batters put up an underwhelming performance scoring only 130 runs after their skipper Sanju Samson opted to bat first. Jos Buttler was key to the Royals posting a big total but even he scored only 39 runs off 35, before getting out in the 13th over to Hardik Pandya.

Buttler was trying to play an anchor role which worked quite a few times in IPL 2022 as he has an amazing ability to recover and score big at the fag end of the innings. But in the final, when it mattered the most, he was not allowed to play his usual strokes, thanks to some excellent bowling from Gujarat Titans.

Understandably, Buttler was not happy with himself after not being able to go big despite getting a start. He was livid after the dismissal, and threw his helmet and gloves in anger near the Royals’ dugout and walked back to the dressing room. The video of the same has gone viral now and his anger was justified in the end as RR ended with an under-par total on a decent pitch.

Here's the video where Jos Buttler throws Away his helmet:

Nevertheless, it was an excellent season for Jos Buttler, as he smashed a mammoth 863 runs at a brilliant average of 57.53 hitting as many as 45 sixes. He also smacked four tons and as many half-centuries, carrying his team’s batting on his shoulders single-handedly at times.

He also dominated the awards ceremony of the season bagging most awards including winning the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award. Talking about his performance in the season, Buttler also admitted that he exceeded his own expectations, but was disappointed at not winning the title.

“Exceeded all my expectations apart from today - the trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik and team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do,” Buttler said in the presentation ceremony.