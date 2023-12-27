Watch: Brilliant thinking from KL Rahul sees him sneak a bye with ball in keeper's hand

KL Rahul's ton saved India after early setback in the first innings of the Centurion Test.

With Team India facing a challenging situation early in the first Test in Centurion, KL Rahul stepped up to deliver one of the most remarkable innings of his career. Despite the struggles of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer on a challenging pitch, Rahul showcased resilience. Collaborating with lower-middle-order batters and tailenders, he secured his 8th Test century, contributing significantly to India's first innings total of 245 runs.

Notably, Rahul exhibited sheer determination in the latter part of the innings, displaying impressive red-ball cricket shots to reach his century. His noteworthy achievement included hitting a stunning six off South African pacer Nandre Burger to reach the 100-run mark. The entire Indian camp was on its feet as Rahul reached his century. As Rahul returned to the dressing room after the end of the innings, Kohli was once again on his feet as he clapped for Rahul.

However, en-route to his ton, KL Rahul gave a glimpse of his fast thinking to steal a single with the ball still in the hands of Proteas wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. Watch the video below.

IND vs SA 1st Test - Day 1 Highlights

At the end of Day 1, India reached 208/8 in 59 overs, with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj remaining unbeaten on 70(105)* and 0(10)* respectively.

Rahul exhibited resilience against Kagiso Rabada's relentless bowling, leading India past the 200-run mark. Despite the challenges posed by Rabada, Siraj demonstrated patience during his brief time on the field. The only setback in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who, after facing 19 balls, lost his patience and succumbed to Marco Jansen.

During the second session, Rabada claimed all four wickets, utilizing his pace to trouble India's batters on a surface offering extra bounce.

