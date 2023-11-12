WATCH: Virat Kohli gets first international wicket in 9 years, Anushka Sharma celebrates

Interestingly, Kohli's last international wicket was also in an ICC tournament when he achieved this feat during the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against West Indies.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli secured his first international wicket in 9 years during the 2023 ODI World Cup match against the Netherlands. After delivering a series of stellar performances with the bat, including two centuries and four half-centuries in the ongoing mega-event, the 35-year-old star showcased his bowling prowess as well.

Kohli claimed his first wicket of the tournament by dismissing Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in the 25th over of the Dutch innings, further strengthening India's position in the final group game. The Netherlands faced a challenging target of 411 runs following impressive centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Interestingly, Kohli's last international wicket was also in an ICC tournament when he achieved this feat during the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against West Indies.

Virat Kohli shares chuckles with Anushka Sharma

In this match, Kohli secured a wicket in his second over. The ball, pitched down the leg side and could have been called wide if Edwards had refrained from attempting to score easy runs behind the wicketkeeper.

Edwards' attempt to guide the ball beyond the wicketkeeper proved unsuccessful, resulting in a faint edge that reached KL Rahul who made no mistake in securing the breakthrough for Kohli. Following this pivotal moment, Kohli shared a chuckle and exchanged glances with his wife, Anushka Sharma, who joined in the lighthearted moment.

With India already securing a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, they are set to face New Zealand in the knockout match scheduled for November 15. The semi-final will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue where India clinched their last World Cup title over 12 years ago.

