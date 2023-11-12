WATCH: Siraj suffers injury scare after ball hits throat due to missed catch

Although official sources are yet to confirm the extent of Siraj's injury, its severity could deal a substantial blow to Team India

Team India survived an injury scare ahead of their 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand. During their final league match against the Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj incurred an injury while attempting to catch a ball. The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, where Siraj couldn't hold onto the ball and it struck him in the throat, compelling him to exit the field.

Although official sources are yet to confirm the extent of Siraj's injury, its severity could deal a substantial blow to Team India. Their semifinal duel against New Zealand is scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15).

Given the limited time between matches, the prospects of recovery from a significant injury are slim and India aims to avoid a situation where they have to disrupt their successful lineup by sidelining an in-form bowler.

India dominate in final league match against Netherlands

In the ongoing India vs Netherlands match, India won the toss and chose to bat in Bengaluru. Noteworthy contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and centuries by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul propelled them to a formidable total of 410/4.

Despite Siraj's early breakthrough for India, the Dutch batters displayed resilience until the unfortunate injury incident. With Siraj sidelined, Kohli took up bowling duties later in the match, to compensate for the overs Siraj might be unable to bowl. In his four overs, Siraj had figures of 1 for 24 in the match. Kohli, stepping in as a bowler, even claimed a wicket in his second over, much to the joy of the packed Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd.

ALSO READ: 'Bowlers don't give me credit for...' - KL Rahul makes surprising statement after fastest WC hundred

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.