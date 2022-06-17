Manoj Tiwary unveils heartening note to wife and family after century in Ranji Trophy semifinal

The Bengal veteran batter paid a heartening tribute to his wife for all her support.

Manoj Tiwary recorded yet another century for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against MP in Alur.

Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary gave a heartening tribute to his better half 'Susmita' after recording a century in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. The moment he reached the landmark, the experienced right-hander took out a note from his pocket and unveiled it to the viewers, as it read "I love you. Susmita (My sweetypiee)."

It was one of the rare moments where the celebration for a landmark caught the attention and warmed hearts more than the landmark itself.

Tapping the ball for a single on Day 1 of the first-class encounter played against Madhya Pradesh in Alur, Tiwary reached his ton and relieved himself off his helmet to raise the bat. But he also took out a note from his pocket that carried heartening words for his wife.

Amidst the presence of multiple cameras at the ground, the note from Manoj Tiwary was seen through the screens by fans, who later applauded the player for acknowledging his family's support in his journey.

Manoj Tiwary shares "small expression of love and respect" for wife after Ranji ton

Now also a minister of the Mamta Banerjee-led Bengal government, Manoj Tiwary shared a clip of the incident over his official Twitter handle.

"I owe my life to U my love @roy_susmita7. This one is for U. A small expression of LOVE and RESPECT for U," he tweeted with it. "Thank u for the constant Support. Without ur love,Support and Sacrifice, nothing is easy for me to do at this point of time in my life I love u a lot."

The support of his family, including wife Susmita, would expectedly feel paramount to Tiwary, given his journey and the struggle over the years for higher recognition.

The cricketer remains the protagonist of one of the "what if" stories within the Indian set-up, having not gotten his opportunities when he perhaps deserved them and now considered a thing of the past by the decision-makers.

But nevertheless, he rallies on to produce quality performances for Bengal, with his latest century seeing him record 102 runs off 111 balls in a team total of 273 all out.