Watch: Mohammed Siraj's casual run-out attempt costs India four off overthrow

The Indian fast-bowler ended up making an error after assuming that the ball he delivered to Keshav Maharaj is completed.

Mohammed Siraj assumed that the dot ball will be counted even as he made a casual attempt at running out David Miller at the other end.

Indian fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj had a very fruitful outing with the ball and in the field in Ranchi for the penultimate game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa on Sunday (October 9).

Vying to secure his spot as the third-seamer in India's first-choice XI, Siraj made his opportunity count in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami by delivering a spell of 3/38 off his 10 overs.

Siraj's impressive spell, he backed it up with a superlative catching effort that helped dismiss the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen towards the later stages of the innings, when he was in mood to blast it against the Indian attack.

The only blip of an otherwise brilliant day for Mohammed Siraj arrived when he tried playing fun and tricks with the non-striker and ended up conceding a four off an overthrow to the South Africans.

Siraj's needless attempt at run-out costs India four runs

The incident is from the 48th over of the South African first-innings batting effort. Running in to bowl at lower-order batter Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj bowled a dot ball that was duly collected by India's stand-in wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Samson then threw the ball back to Siraj, who turned around and spotted that at the other end, David Miller is standing a few inches outside the batting crease. The ball wasn't completed yet, but Siraj thought so and made a casual attempt at hitting the stumps at Miller's end.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan brings IPL memories back; smashes Anrich Nortje for 6,6,4 in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

This proved fatal as he missed the three sticks and the ball went rolling along the turf for a boundary towards the long-on region, adding extra runs to the South African tally.



The incident left Siraj and India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan shocked as they couldn't believe that the runs were being counted towards the Proteas' scoreboard when they thought the ball is now completed and the dot will be taken into account.

They had a quick discussion with the umpire, who presumably told them why that had to be a bye. Since the ball was not yet completed, Siraj had the run-out opportunity at his hands but he missed it, which allowed for the overthrows to be counted.