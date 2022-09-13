Watch: Mohammed Siraj registers five-wicket haul on County debut

The Indian seamer got off to an excellent start to his County Championship stint with Warwickshire

Mohammed Siraj made a terrific start to his County Championship stint with Warwickshire, registering a five-wicket haul in the first-innings of his team's Division 1 fixture against Somerset.

Mohammed Siraj finishes with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire bowl Somerset out for 219. #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/jneZp5ZcDj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 13, 2022



More to follow..



