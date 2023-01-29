Watch: Naseem Shah cleans up Shai Hope's stumps with searing 148kph yorker

Naseem Shah delivered a spectacular yorker past West Indies’ talented batter Shai Hope in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Pakistan fast-bowling prodigy reinforced his talent and promise with a searing full-pitcher that Hope had no hope of getting away.

The ball hit the base of the stumps in the BPL 2023 encounter played on Saturday (January 28) between the Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers. At a critical stage of the game, Naseem dismissed the well-set Hope and tilted the scales in his team’s favour in Sylhet.

Trying to hit the ball away to the off-side, Hope created room for himself with the intention to get underneath the delivery and carve it to the point region. But that couldn’t happen as Naseem Shah, on top of his game, sent a thunderbolt past his downswing and shattered the stumps behind him.

The delivery clocked a jaw-dropping 148 kmph on the speed count and proved to be a match-winning dismissal for the Victorians, with their young speedster emerging as the biggest point of difference between the two teams.

Naseem Shah sends a top-notch yorker past Shai Hope

The spectacular delivery was on display right at the start of the important 19th over in the Tigers run-chase. Facing Naseem Shah from over-the-wicket angle, Hope tried to create room for himself and hit it through the off-side for a boundary, with his team needing a further 25 runs off 12 balls, in desperate need for a big over.

But the pace and accuracy of the full-pitcher was such that it jammed onto the base of the three stumps and left him at dismay. Naseem got it to tail in just that bit but enough, as he does so often, to get the better of the player at the other end.

The Pakistan seamer didn’t even celebrate the dismissal much, just letting his bowling do all the talking and suggesting as if getting Hope out in such a fashion wasn’t much of a big deal for the 19-year-old.

In a way, he relieved Hope of his misery after he played a match-losing knock of 33 off 32 balls and stalled the run-chase, where the Tigers needed 162 to win the all-important league stage encounter. Hope’s innings took the required rate high, before Naseem’s death-overs special took the game further away from Khulna.

Naseem Shah finished with terrific figures of 2/29 off his 4 overs, playing a huge role in Victorians’ triumph in a close-fought game that was won by just 4 runs.