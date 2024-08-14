'All these foreign coaches....' - Gautam Gambhir's old video resurfaces after Morne Morkel's appointment as bowling coach

With Morkel's appointment, new coach Gautam Gambhir's team of support staff was finally completed.

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel was confirmed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team earlier today.

With Morkel's appointment, new coach Gautam Gambhir's team of support staff was finally completed.

Morkel joined assistant coaches Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar and fielding mentor T Dilip alongside Gambhir.

However, following Morkel's onboarding, an old video of Gautam Gambhir from 2022 has resurfaced on social media where he slammed the management for hiring foreign coaches.

Gambhir had said in an interview, “One really good thing that has happened in Indian cricket in the past six-seven years is that Indians have started coaching the Indian cricket team. I am a very strong believer in this. Indians should coach the Indian cricket team. All these foreign coaches, whom we end up giving a lot of importance to, they only come here, they make money and they vanish."

ALSO READ: Morne Morkel confirmed as new bowling coach of Indian cricket team

Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir have previously collaborated in coaching roles

Morne Morkel will pair up with Gambhir in the India setup after previously being associated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise when Gambhir served as the mentor for the team.

Prior to that, the duo had a history of successful collaboration during their playing days, dating back to their time together at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where they plied their trade together for three seasons.

On the coaching front, besides LSG, Morne Morkel has also served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The South African, whose contract reportedly starts from September 1, will have his first assignment in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, which starts on September 19 when the neighbouring nation visit India for a series across both red-ball and white-ball cricket, comprising two Tests and three T20Is.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube