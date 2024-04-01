WATCH: Pakistan team undergoes MILITARY TRAINING to get ready for T20I World Cup

The camp features Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, among others.

The Pakistan cricket team are willing to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to win the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Just days after they removed Shaheen Afridi as T20 skipper and reinstated Babar Azam, the team was seen doing intense military drills as they gear up for the mega event.

The Men in Green is currently on a two-week training camp at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), in Kakul. The camp features Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, among others.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also took to their social media handles and shared the video of the Pakistan cricket team undergoing various drills and exercises at the army base camp.

The video is captioned: "A candid peek into the Pakistan team's training at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Kakul."

📹 A candid peek into the Pakistan team's training at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Kakul 🏃#PAKvNZ | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/d2DRn9miie — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2024

PCB hands T20I captaincy back to Babar Azam

The Pakistan team will look to forget their dismal outing in last year's ODI World Cup and have a rejuvenated energy with the T20 World Cup next in the pipeline. Following their disappointing campaign, Babar Azam announced his resignation as skipper across all formats.

Shaheen Afridi was bestowed with the captaincy reins in the shortest format. However, his tenure was extremely short-lived, leading the side in just one series against New Zealand where they lost 1-4.

Following the decision made by the seven-member PCB selection committee that was reorganized, Azam has taken over Shaheen Shah Afridi's place.

Pakistan is next slated to play a five T20I series against New Zealand at home, followed by two in Ireland and four in England before the 2024 T20 World Cup starts.

