Watch: UK, Australia Prime Ministers banter over Ashes

Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese had a funny go at each other over proceedings in the marquee five-Test series currently standing 2-1 in Australia's favour.

The battle for the Ashes 2023 has picked up steam even on the political pitch. After taking sides and expressing passionate opinions on the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping from the Lord's Test, UK and Australian Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese indulged in direct banter about the series proceedings.

While Albanese reminded his UK counterpart that despite Australia's loss in Headingley, the series scoreline was still 2-1 in the tourists' favour, Sunak tried to add salt to the longstanding wounds in relation to the ball-tampering saga. He said he forgot to bring his "sandpaper with me".

That was in response to the pictures shared from the series, with Albanese making the first blow with a placard of the "2-1" scoreline in Australia's favour following wins in Edgbaston and Lord's. To this, Sunak offered an image of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood sharing a hug upon hitting the winning runs in Leeds.

Albanese then tried to get under Sunak's skin by going for the Bairstow stumping and the infamous image of the England right-hander needlessly meandering outside the popping crease before he was stumped by his Aussie counterpart Alex Carey.

Ashes PMs indulge in funny banter over the series

Sunak perhaps lent the strongest blow thereafter by bringing back the 2018 Newlands controversy, wherein three leading Australian players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - were penalised for trying to alter the condition of the ball via a sandpaper.

Bancroft got directly picked out on camera for the act, of which Smith and Warner, the then captain and vice-captain, were found as masterminds.

Sunak told Albanese: "I am sorry I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me". The clip of the funny banter between the two political heads of the countries has gone viral since they met on Tuesday (July 11) to discuss multiple issues.

Once done with their political discussion, Sunak and Albanese wasted no time to let it be known that they're following the Ashes 2023 closely and are extremely passionate about their respective team's fortunes in the five-match Test series.